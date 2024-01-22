Balochistan ECP chief takes notice of staff absenteeism

Election Commissioner of Balochistan Mohamamd Fareed Afridi has expressed his displeasure over the absenteeism of the staff from the training session and took stern notice of the matter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Election Commissioner of Balochistan Mohamamd Fareed Afridi has expressed his displeasure over the absenteeism of the staff from the training session and took stern notice of the matter.

The provincial elections commissioner issued directives for initiating departmental action against absent staff.

He issued these directives during his visit to training centres of male and female presiding and senior assistant presiding officers in Quetta.

All DROs must ensure attendance during training of polling staff, he said, adding that stern action will be taken against those reluctant to attend the training sessions.

