Balochistan Education Department Dismisses 65 Habitual Absentee Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Balochistan education department, on the directions of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has dismissed almost 65 habitual absentee teachers from jobs over not performing their duty well.

According to details, upon the order of the chief minister to take stern action against the ghost employees of education department, the education department will gradually terminate the services of around 800 absentee teachers after completing the necessary legal actions.

The Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a social media post on X said that the Balochistan government is committed to improve the education system and provide best education to the children at the far-flung areas of the province.

He expressed his determination to ensure the presence of teachers in schools and restore the non-functional schools in the province.

“Every closed school in Balochistan will open and every child in the province will go to school,” he added.

