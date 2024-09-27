Open Menu

Balochistan Education Department Suspends DEO, Issued Show-cause Notices To 5 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Balochistan Education Department suspends DEO, issued show-cause notices to 5 others

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Education Department has suspended two District Education Officers (DEO) and also issued show-cause notices to five others for avoiding initiating disciplinary actions against absentee which were badly affected the education service delivery.

On the directions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, multiple reforms have been initiated in the education department to improve the education system and ensure the presence of teachers in schools and restore the non-functional schools in the province.

According to the officials of the education department, show-cause notices have been issued to the education district officers of Killa Abdullah, Awaran, Usta Muhammad, Ziarat and Kharan districts on negligence and making unnecessary delays in processing disciplinary action against chronic absentee teachers in their respective teachers.

According to the officials, these district officers were deliberately turned a blind eye on the absent of teachers due to which the education system was badly affected.

CM Bugti expressed his satisfaction on the restoration of closed schools in the province and said that these had been functioning for the last several decades, which is a good step.

The chief minister, in his post on X, formerly Twitter while sharing photos of a restored school in Awaran district, said that a school which was closed since last 12 years, has been reopened, teachers have been appointed, books, stationery items have been provided.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has appreciated the Deputy Commissioner of Awaran district Ayesha Zehri for restoring the closed school.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Twitter Kharan Awaran Ziarat Post

Recent Stories

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

48 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

59 minutes ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

1 hour ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

2 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

6 hours ago
PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

21 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan