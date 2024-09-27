Balochistan Education Department Suspends DEO, Issued Show-cause Notices To 5 Others
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Education Department has suspended two District Education Officers (DEO) and also issued show-cause notices to five others for avoiding initiating disciplinary actions against absentee which were badly affected the education service delivery.
On the directions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, multiple reforms have been initiated in the education department to improve the education system and ensure the presence of teachers in schools and restore the non-functional schools in the province.
According to the officials of the education department, show-cause notices have been issued to the education district officers of Killa Abdullah, Awaran, Usta Muhammad, Ziarat and Kharan districts on negligence and making unnecessary delays in processing disciplinary action against chronic absentee teachers in their respective teachers.
According to the officials, these district officers were deliberately turned a blind eye on the absent of teachers due to which the education system was badly affected.
CM Bugti expressed his satisfaction on the restoration of closed schools in the province and said that these had been functioning for the last several decades, which is a good step.
The chief minister, in his post on X, formerly Twitter while sharing photos of a restored school in Awaran district, said that a school which was closed since last 12 years, has been reopened, teachers have been appointed, books, stationery items have been provided.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has appreciated the Deputy Commissioner of Awaran district Ayesha Zehri for restoring the closed school.
