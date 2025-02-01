Balochistan Education departments ensures timely distribution of textbooks for academic year 2025

- Home
February 01, 2025
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In line with the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan Durani, the process of providing textbooks to government schools has been successfully completed. This timely distribution is expected to play a significant role in improving the educational system in the province, enhancing the capacity of schools and ensuring a more effective learning experience for students.
The Balochistan Textbook board has worked diligently to ensure that students receive their textbooks before the start of the new academic year 2025. The effort is seen as a step toward improving the overall quality of education in the region. With the provision of textbooks, students will be better equipped to pursue their studies and teachers will be able to complete their syllabus without delays.
The delivery of textbooks has been streamlined with modern methods, ensuring that the distribution reaches every district and union council across the province. This initiative is aimed at preventing any loss of valuable time for students, ensuring that they start the academic year on time.
Teachers will also benefit from having the required textbooks at the start of the year, making it easier for them to follow the curriculum.
The Balochistan government, along with the Education Department and the Balochistan Textbook Board, has ensured the timely delivery of textbooks to ensure that students in Balochistan can compete with their peers from larger cities across the country.
Chairman of the Balochistan Textbook Board, Dr Gulab Khan Khalji, and Secretary Dr Niaz Tareen confirmed that the first phase of distributing free government textbooks for the academic year 2025 has already initiated in 10 districts.
The distribution includes 1.5 million textbooks for Quetta, 400,000 for Pishin, 400,000 for Khuzdar, 500,000 for Kech, 200,000 for Lasbela, 400,000 for Naseerabad, 200,000 for Panjgur, 195,000 for Sibi, 185,000 for Jaffarabad, and 180,000 for Usta Muhammad. Around 300,000 textbooks have been delivered in Sohbatpur, completing the distribution in these areas.
This initiative marks a major step in improving educational standards and ensuring equal access to resources for students in Balochistan.
