Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district toppers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has expanded the BEEF Matric District Toppers Program.

Under this program, the number of top five district toppers for Matric 2024 has been increased, and now the top ten students from each district will be selected for scholarship.

It further mentioned that the scholarship will include the top five boys and top five girls from each district.

The objective of this program is to provide a historic opportunity for students who have shown outstanding performance in Matriculation from government schools in Balochistan.

Under the Chief Minister’s education-friendly policy, the district toppers would awarded scholarships to pursue higher education at county’s renowned educational institutions free of cost.

This initiative will prove to be a great support in the academic journey of Balochistan’s talented students and lay the foundation for their bright future.