Balochistan Education Minister Demands Release Of Funds For Printing Of Textbooks

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri has demanded the provincial government to release the funds for printing and distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2023

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the education minister said that despite the approval by the Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, funds have yet to be released due to which publishers have stopped the printing of textbooks.

"The new academic year in the winter zone of the province would start in March, further delay in the provision of textbooks would affect the education of students in Balochistan", he added.

Naseebullah said the education department was given the order to print around 8.6 million textbooks at a cost of Rs. 560 million for providing free textbooks to 1.1 million students in the government educational institutions of the province.

However, the publishers printed only 25 percent of the books and gave them to the Balochistan Textbook board and stopped printing more books, he added.

