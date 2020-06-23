Balochistan education minister discusses inter-provincial harmony with Punjab Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters with him including promotion of inter-provincial harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Balochistan education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters with him including promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that both provinces would together move forward for development and prosperity. The people of Balochistan were hardworking and patriotic and the Punjab government would continue its cooperation for development of Balochistan, he added. "Balochistan is very near to my heart and the development of Balochistan is, in fact, the progress of Pakistan. The heart of Punjab beats for every Pakistani and it would continue to fulfill the obligation of extending love to every province," he promised.

The CM said that the need for working jointly for national development had increased and Punjab would not lag in the mission of serving the brethren living in Balochistan province. He added that restoration work of the monument of Mir Chaakir-e-Azam Rind in Okara had been started. Its area would be expanded by removing the adjoining boundary wall and the building would be properly preserved. Meanwhile, the rest house and museum would also be built besides construction of connecting roads, he said.

The CM said the locality of Sathgarah would also be developed as a tourist spot and the Sathgarah Fort, Mitchells Farm and the historic hydro-electric power station, designed by Sir Ganga Ram, would be of interest to the visitors.

He said the sewerage system was also being developed in Sathgarah village. He assured the Punjab government would complete cardiology hospital, Rescue-1122 and other projects in Balochistan and complete support would be provided in this regard. He said the Mir Chaakir Khan Rind University of Technology has been established in DG Khan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind thanked the Punjab government for restoration of the mausoleum of tribal Baloch chieftain adding that Usman Buzdar has won their hearts because Mir Chaakir-e-Azam Rind also enjoys a distinct status in the history of Punjab. Usman Buzdar has rendered valuable services to bring the people of both the provinces closer to each other, he said. The role being played by Usman Buzdar for promoting inter-provincial harmony was a valuable thing and we treat Punjab as our home and love it.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to visit Balochistan. He presented an album of photos of the mausoleum of Mir Chaakir-e-Azem Rind to SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind, who was also briefed about the restoration work of the historic tomb by DG WCLA Kamran Lashari.

Provincial Ministers Murad Raas and Yasir Humayun, as well as Secretary Information, were also present.