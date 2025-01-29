- Home
Balochistan Education Minister Reveals Distribution Of Free Textbooks For Academic Year 2025 Started
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Provincial Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani revealed that the timely distribution of textbooks in schools was being carried out as part of the directives of Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in line with the provincial government's commitment to educational progress.
The provincial minister has attended the inaugural meeting for the distribution of free textbooks for the 2025 academic year, organized by the Balochistan Textbook Board. The event was also attended by Secretary of Education, Saleh Muhammad Nasar; Chairman of the Balochistan Textbook Board, Dr Gulab Khan Khilji; Secretary of the Balochistan Textbook Board, Dr Niaz Tareen; Director of Monitoring and Development, Munir Ahmed Baloch; and Director of Textbook board Distribution, Muhammad Hanif.
Raheeld Durrani commended the efforts of the Balochistan Textbook Board’s chairman and all officers concerns, acknowledging their tireless work that ensured students received their textbooks at the start of the new academic year.
“This initiative is a significant step towards improving the education system. The timely supply of textbooks will help enhance the efficiency of school operations and ease the process of learning for students,” said Durrani.
She also highlighted the Textbook Board’s proactive role in curriculum development and research activities, stressing that the mechanism established for timely delivery at the district and union council levels had been successful, ensuring books reached schools ahead of schedule.
Minister Durrani further expressed her desire to provide children in Balochistan with a curriculum based on modern research. She acknowledged the global trend of using Artificial Intelligence in education but noted that Balochistan faced challenges in adopting such innovations due to past government negligence, lack of teacher training, and outdated teaching methods.
Durrani expressed hope that the Department of Education would continue its efforts to improve the education system with the same determination.
