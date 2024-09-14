Balochistan education minister visits Khana-e-Farhang, Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Education Minister Rahila Hameed Durrani visited Khana Farhang, Iran, a statement issued on Saturday said.

Upon the Minister's arrival, Director General Khana Farhang Syed Abul Hasan Meri warmly welcomed the distinguished guest.

The two leaders agreed to increase cooperation between Balochistan and Iran in educational activities along with the exchange of students and teachers.

Director General Khana Farhang Iran stressing the need for enhancing cooperation between two countries announced a scholarship program for Balochistan students from Master’s degree to PhD in Iranian universities.

On this occasion, the provincial education minister Rahila Durrani said that there are deep cultural, historical and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran.

“The student exchange program between Balochistan and Iran and the training of teachers in Iran will be a milestone in the educational development of the province,” she hoped.

Director General Khana Farhang also invited the Provincial Minister of Education and other women members of the Assembly to visit Iran. Earlier, the Provincial Education Minister also visited Allama Iqbal library established in the Khana-e-Farhang.

APP/ask.