UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25 Being Implemented: Secretary

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25 being implemented: Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch Wednesday said that Secondary Education Department Balochistan is committed in implementing the Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25.

He expressed these views while addressing in the 22nd Local Education Group attended by officers of education department , development partners and other stake holders.

Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch on the occasion said that the sector plan has rightly identified learning and access as the key policy focus areas. He said that About one million children in the province are studying in government schools. In the meeting stakeholders said that the education group has a pivotal importance in policy making and ideas sharing.

Secretary Secondary Education said that the government of Balochistan values the initiatives of all relevant stakeholders and development partners that are enduring their committed support in promotion education sector.

He emphasized that work on learning and access education shall be taken in accord in coming days. He further said that in connection with single uniform national curriculum in the province, textbooks have been distributed across the province.

Adding more he said adequate funds have been earmarked in collaboration with UNICEF to further enhance the skills of teachers in the province.

Secretary Secondary Education said that there is a clear difference between middle school and Primary school in the province, one middle school out of 8 primary schools filling the gap as such Steps have been undertaken taken to make 33 primary schools middle and 66 middle schools high in the current financial year. While a plan for the financial year 2021-22 to take 200 primary schools to middle school level has also been approved in PSDP.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the Education Sector Plan 2020-2025 its implementation and progress, promotion of non formal education, progress and review of ASPIRE project, Education Support Program Phase 2 by UNICEF, ECW project by the BRSP and the Development Foundation, the selection of the Coordinating Agency by the Global Partnership for Education and other important initiatives related to the ongoing education program in detail

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Progress All Government Million

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

43 minutes ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

9 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

9 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G techn ..

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

9 minutes ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.