Balochistan Election Commissioner Asks People To Register Their Votes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Murad on Tuesday said that the people of Balochistan should ensure their registration in the electoral rolls before the issuance of the election schedule.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan informed the general public and the aspiring candidates participating in the elections that as per Section 39 of the Elections Act 2017, the electoral rolls would be closed as soon as the election schedule was published. After which the vote registration, transfer and verification process will be stopped until the election is held, he said.

He said, the public and the voters were informed that the voter registration and transfer, deletion and correct information should be done in the electoral rolls.

Murad said that the public was requested to SMS the identity card number on 8300 to know the details of their vote registration and form no, 21 for vote registration and transfer, form no. 22 for objection/deletion of a vote and form for correct information, no. 23 could be submitted in the concerned office of the District Election Commissioner.

Further information and forms can be obtained from the Election Commission of Pakistan website www.ecp.gov.pk or from the concerned Election Commissioner, he noted.

