QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner, Balochistan, Fayaz Hussain Murad will hold a press conference on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to ECP Balochistan spokesman Naeem Ahmed, Fayaz will address a news conference at the ECP provincial office situated at Barginza villa on Wednesday at 11:30 am.