UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Engages People In Budget Making Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

Balochistan engages people in budget making process

Balochistan Finance department has decided to engage public in budget making process for the next financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Finance department has decided to engage public in budget making process for the next financial year 2021-22.

The government has urged the public to identify the areas of investment in terms of priority which could improve the overall soc-economic situation in the province.

The people can fill an online survey form or download the form from the website of finance department on www.finance.gob.pk and share the same through email or postal address by May 15, 2021 for incorporation in the budget of coming financial year 2021-22.

The finance department has sought opinion and suggestions in making financial policies, resource allocation and fund utilization in the province, an official source said.

The finance department would incorporate public's recommendations in the upcoming budget.

The Balochistan government values the views and suggestions of the masses in framing its policies and prioritizing strategies according to service areas provided by the authority and the need of citizens.

The participation from the citizen in budget making has become a vastly followed practice which also leads to transparency and accountability in resource allocation and utilization.

Related Topics

Balochistan Budget Same May From Government Share

Recent Stories

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

8 minutes ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

11 minutes ago

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

30 minutes ago

US Discusses North Korea's Denuclearization With J ..

1 minute ago

U.S. trade deficit widens to record high in March

1 minute ago

Chinese researchers find new mechanism for ultrahi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.