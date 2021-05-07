Balochistan engages people in budget making process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Finance department has decided to engage public in budget making process for the next financial year 2021-22.

The government has urged the public to identify the areas of investment in terms of priority which could improve the overall soc-economic situation in the province.

The people can fill an online survey form or download the form from the website of finance department on www.finance.gob.pk and share the same through email or postal address by May 15, 2021 for incorporation in the budget of coming financial year 2021-22.

The finance department has sought opinion and suggestions in making financial policies, resource allocation and fund utilization in the province, an official source said.

The finance department would incorporate public's recommendations in the upcoming budget.

The Balochistan government values the views and suggestions of the masses in framing its policies and prioritizing strategies according to service areas provided by the authority and the need of citizens.

The participation from the citizen in budget making has become a vastly followed practice which also leads to transparency and accountability in resource allocation and utilization.