UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Ensures Following SoPs For Moatakifeen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan ensures following SoPs for Moatakifeen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The balochistan government has ensured following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Itikaf observers in various mosques of the province.

The department concern had sprayed disinfectants in the mosques for the preparation of Eid ul Fitar prayer, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

"It is decided to coordinate the mechanism of screening, tracking and tracing of people infected with coronavirus at the districts and union council level," he added.

The official said the Chief Minister had directed the commissioners to make recommendations for the preparation and implementation of SOPs for the Eid prayer in the province.

The chief minister pointed out that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the effects of coronavirus could be long lasting and long term planning was required to deal with the global pandemic.

The use of masks should be ensured to control the spread of the pandemic and awareness of precautionary measures should be made public.

The government agencies had also been working to prevent the violations of smart lockdown, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Prayer Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

19 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.