Balochistan ensures following SoPs for Moatakifeen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The balochistan government has ensured following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Itikaf observers in various mosques of the province.

The department concern had sprayed disinfectants in the mosques for the preparation of Eid ul Fitar prayer, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

"It is decided to coordinate the mechanism of screening, tracking and tracing of people infected with coronavirus at the districts and union council level," he added.

The official said the Chief Minister had directed the commissioners to make recommendations for the preparation and implementation of SOPs for the Eid prayer in the province.

The chief minister pointed out that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the effects of coronavirus could be long lasting and long term planning was required to deal with the global pandemic.

The use of masks should be ensured to control the spread of the pandemic and awareness of precautionary measures should be made public.

The government agencies had also been working to prevent the violations of smart lockdown, he added.