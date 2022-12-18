UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Entrepreneurship Bootcamp To Launch At BUITEMS On Dec 19

Published December 18, 2022

Balochistan Entrepreneurship Bootcamp to launch at BUITEMS on Dec 19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The three-day Balochistan Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is to be conducted at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) from December 19- 2022 (Monday).

The Department of Management Sciences is conducting the event under the grant titled, 'Balochistan Entrepreneurship Bootcamp & Training of Trainers in Modern Classroom Teaching' with Dr Bilal Sarwar leading the Grant at BUITEMS Takatu Campus, Quetta under the banner of US- Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme funded by the United States Government and Administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan.

Faculty members and students from Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Uthal, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University, Quetta, University of Balochistan, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, Sibi, and University of Turbat, Kech, will actively participate in the workshops.

More Stories From Pakistan

