Balochistan EPA recommends ban on crushing plants in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recommended imposing ban on prohibited crushing plants in Quetta to protect the environment of the provincial capital.

The Balochistan EPA had issued a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Quetta, who was requested for effective action against illegal crushing plants developed in the city.

The agency not only identified 26 illegal crushing plants in the city rather also submitted its details to the DC office Quetta.

The EPA said that these plants were being shut down and sealed but on the contrary they had resumed the plants due to lack of effective enforcement.

The plants were located in the city which was having a very negative impact on the environment.

The EPA had recommended taking effective action against the prohibited plants. It also advised to confiscate necessary assets, machinery and others so that they could not be reactivated.