Open Menu

Balochistan Ex-minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara Injured In Attack, Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan ex-minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara injured in attack, accused arrested

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Former Balochistan Minister and Chairman of Hazara Democratic Party Abdul Khaliq Hazara was injured in an attack at his house.

Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the attack on Abdul Khaliq Hazara and sought a detailed report on the attack. The police has been arrested the suspect who attacked Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

Police said the suspect who attacked Abdul Khaliq Hazara turned out to be his neighbour. 

The incident occurred on the midnight in the Marri Abad area of Quetta, where a dacoit climbed the wall of Abdul Khaliq Hazara's house and entered in the house.

During a scuffle, the robber struck Abdul Khaliq Hazara with an instrument and he received injuries during the attempt of robbery at his house. 

According to the police, the injured was immediately shifted to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital, but his condition was no longer critical. After receiving initial medical treatment, he was moved back to his residence.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, took notice of the attack on the former provincial minister and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, contacted the family of Abdul Khaliq Hazara to inquire about the incident, and on behalf of the Chief Minister, he conveyed his well-wishes for Abdul Khaliq’s recovery.

Shahid Rind said that the police have arrested the accused involved in the attack on Abdul Khaliq Hazara. DIG Police Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya confirmed that investigation is under underway, and efforts are being taken to find out the motive behind the attack and to ensure justice is served.

The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, wished Abdul Khaliq Hazara a speedy recovery and extended his best wishes.

Later, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti contacted the former Provincial Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara and inquired about his health.

The Chief Minister discussed the incident with former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara and said that police is investigating the incident from all aspects.

Sarfraz prayed for the speedy recovery of Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Robbery Family All From Government Best

Recent Stories

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 minute ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

3 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

4 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan