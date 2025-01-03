Balochistan Ex-minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara Injured In Attack, Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Former Balochistan Minister and Chairman of Hazara Democratic Party Abdul Khaliq Hazara was injured in an attack at his house.
Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the attack on Abdul Khaliq Hazara and sought a detailed report on the attack. The police has been arrested the suspect who attacked Abdul Khaliq Hazara.
Police said the suspect who attacked Abdul Khaliq Hazara turned out to be his neighbour.
The incident occurred on the midnight in the Marri Abad area of Quetta, where a dacoit climbed the wall of Abdul Khaliq Hazara's house and entered in the house.
During a scuffle, the robber struck Abdul Khaliq Hazara with an instrument and he received injuries during the attempt of robbery at his house.
According to the police, the injured was immediately shifted to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital, but his condition was no longer critical. After receiving initial medical treatment, he was moved back to his residence.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, took notice of the attack on the former provincial minister and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan.
Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, contacted the family of Abdul Khaliq Hazara to inquire about the incident, and on behalf of the Chief Minister, he conveyed his well-wishes for Abdul Khaliq’s recovery.
Shahid Rind said that the police have arrested the accused involved in the attack on Abdul Khaliq Hazara. DIG Police Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya confirmed that investigation is under underway, and efforts are being taken to find out the motive behind the attack and to ensure justice is served.
The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, wished Abdul Khaliq Hazara a speedy recovery and extended his best wishes.
Later, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti contacted the former Provincial Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara and inquired about his health.
The Chief Minister discussed the incident with former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara and said that police is investigating the incident from all aspects.
Sarfraz prayed for the speedy recovery of Abdul Khaliq Hazara.
