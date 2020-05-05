Balochistan extends period of lockdown till May 19

The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for more 15 days from May 5 to till May 19 in order to control the spread of the coronavirus for ensuring the protection of public lives from it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for more 15 days from May 5 to till May 19 in order to control the spread of the coronavirus for ensuring the protection of public lives from it.

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Home Department, the government has imposed section 144 in view of the spread of coronavirus and extended the period of lockdown for 15 days.

Social distances, gathering of 10 or more people and pillion riding has been banned, despite inter-district and inter-provincial public transport has also been closed under lockdown in the province.

While shopping malls, cinemas, wedding halls, hotels, showrooms and shrines will also be closed in the wake of the coronavirus.

During the lockdown, shops and warehouses providing construction materials, medical stores, vegetable Shops, agricultural goods, petrol pumps and call centers will be allowed to remain open.

Those shops and offices have given permission for the opening were directed to take precautionary measures against coronavirus, the statement added.