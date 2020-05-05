UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Extends Period Of Lockdown Till May 19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:31 PM

Balochistan extends period of lockdown till May 19

The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for more 15 days from May 5 to till May 19 in order to control the spread of the coronavirus for ensuring the protection of public lives from it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for more 15 days from May 5 to till May 19 in order to control the spread of the coronavirus for ensuring the protection of public lives from it.

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Home Department, the government has imposed section 144 in view of the spread of coronavirus and extended the period of lockdown for 15 days.

Social distances, gathering of 10 or more people and pillion riding has been banned, despite inter-district and inter-provincial public transport has also been closed under lockdown in the province.

While shopping malls, cinemas, wedding halls, hotels, showrooms and shrines will also be closed in the wake of the coronavirus.

During the lockdown, shops and warehouses providing construction materials, medical stores, vegetable Shops, agricultural goods, petrol pumps and call centers will be allowed to remain open.

Those shops and offices have given permission for the opening were directed to take precautionary measures against coronavirus, the statement added.

Related Topics

Petrol Balochistan Marriage May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity provides online donation and chari ..

6 minutes ago

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

1 hour ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Virus could keep theatres shut for a year, produce ..

5 minutes ago

US trade deficit widens to US $ 44.4 bn in March o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.