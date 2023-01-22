UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Faces Acute Shortage Of Drinking Water; Filtration Plants Out Of Order In Many Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan faces acute shortage of drinking water; filtration plants out of order in many districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan is facing an acute shortage of clean drinking water as most of the water filtration plants installed at various locations in the province were out of order.

Due to faulty water filtration plants, a large part of the population in Balochistan has no access to potable water, civil societies said. "Only 25 per cent of Balochistan's dwellers have access to clean drinking water", they added.

The local people urged the government to restore the closed water plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the government had decided to rehabilitate and restore water filtration plants in the province on an emergency basis to ensure quality drinking water to the masses.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the officials concerned to rehabilitate out-of-order filtration plants within a month, he added.

He said resolving the water issue was a top priority of the government as it had established water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water but they went out of order due to poor maintenance.

Moreover, the government had also increased the salaries of operators of the water filtration plants, he added.

The official said through the restoration of water treatment plants, clean water would be available to all.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

Utilizing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube wells in the province operational so that the citizens would get water at scheduled times, he added.  He said the public health department had initiated many water supply schemes in each district of the province, however, it would take some time to get the facilities operational.

He said the government had been working on laying new water supply lines in the province to ensure potable water facilities everywhere.

778

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Poor Water All Government Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubaiâ€™ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubaiâ€™s creative sector

2 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

8 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.