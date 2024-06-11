Balochistan facing challenges in view of climate change: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday said that Balochistan was facing more challenges and threats than other provinces of the country in view of climate change.

He said that global warming was actually a warning for the whole world, unfortunately, till date we have not been able to devise any comprehensive strategy to deal with the negative effects of climate change.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a one-day seminar organized on the occasion of International Environment Day at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)’s Takto Campus.

The Seminar was attended by several experts, including researchers from the Federal capital Islamabad and Karachi and presented important papers.

A large number of university professors and students including Governor Adviser to Chief Minister Nasim-ur Rehman Mulakhail, Vice Chancellors, Members of Assembly and Provincial Secretaries were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Governor Mandukhail said that the decreasing water level in the entire province has become a dire situation, there was an urgent need for the construction of small and large dams to raise the underground water level.

In Balochistan, there are many problems related to the environment and natural disasters, and in this regard, the help and guidance of international NGOs along with the relevant government institutions is mandatory, he maintained.

He urged the environmental experts and researchers to make their research and creations in simple and easy language aware of the common man and to expand their environment-friendly activities to the division and district level.

He said that the students of the university also got opportunities to learn from the interesting articles presented in this seminar, there were individuals in our society who think globally and act locally.

He said that sustainable solutions to collective problems could only be made possible through cooperative efforts, there was an urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to control climate change.

Governor Balochistan thanked all the guests, experts, researchers and organizers present in the seminar and assured that the special cooperation of the Governor's House regarding the protection of environment and wildlife would always be with you.

In the end, the governor gave commemorative shields to the honored guests and organizers.