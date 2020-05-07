Balochistan Finance dept provides Rs92.4mln for earthquake affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Finance department has released Rs 92.4 million for the earthquake affectees of Mashkeil area district Washuk.

The case was pending since 2013 after the earthquake took place at the remote areas of Balochistan.

The Provincial disaster management Authority (PDMA) has intimated funds as major damages and loss of lives was averted due to the earthquake's location in a remote area.

The said amount was meant for compensation of damaged houses. The earthquake was partially damaged as many as 76 pucca houses and 2349 katcha houses.

The earthquake was also damaged 2220 katcha houses completely where the government had announced Rs 25000 per house as compensation amount.