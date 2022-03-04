Balochistan Finance Minister condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar strongly condemned the blast at a Mosque, Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar on Friday.

In his condolence statement, the Finance Minister said that Balochistan Government is shared in the grief of the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also expressed his sorrow over the losses of precious lives of people in suicide blast at the Mosque and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also prayed for early complete recovery of the injured of the blast.