Balochistan Finance Minister meets P&D Secretary to review mega projects of PSDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Thursday met with Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili and discussed mega projects of the province from Federal PSDP budget for the current financial year.

The secretary briefed the minister on the plans for reconstruction, expansion and construction of two highways in Balochistan. He was also briefed on federal development plans.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on the need to improve the partnership and development projects between the federation and Balochistan.

The secretary said Balochistan government would identify the mega projects, so that such projects could be included in the development budget in the current financial year.

The minister stressed on the need to improve partnerships and linkages between the federal government and Balochistan on development projects and said that as the largest province in the country, Balochistan was expected to be given more share in the federal PSDP development budget.

The finance minister said the development plans should be prepared keeping in view the needs and problems of the people.