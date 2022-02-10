UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Finance Minister Meets P&D Secretary To Review Mega Projects Of PSDP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Balochistan Finance Minister meets P&D Secretary to review mega projects of PSDP

Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Thursday met with Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili and discussed mega projects of the province from Federal PSDP budget for the current financial year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Thursday met with Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili and discussed mega projects of the province from Federal PSDP budget for the current financial year.

The secretary briefed the minister on the plans for reconstruction, expansion and construction of two highways in Balochistan. He was also briefed on federal development plans.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on the need to improve the partnership and development projects between the federation and Balochistan.

The secretary said Balochistan government would identify the mega projects, so that such projects could be included in the development budget in the current financial year.

The minister stressed on the need to improve partnerships and linkages between the federal government and Balochistan on development projects and said that as the largest province in the country, Balochistan was expected to be given more share in the federal PSDP development budget.

The finance minister said the development plans should be prepared keeping in view the needs and problems of the people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Budget From Government Share

Recent Stories

IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February ..

IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February 14-22 - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's ..

Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's Leader as President

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt never compromise with corrupt political l ..

PTI govt never compromise with corrupt political leaders: Gill

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 relieves cat trapped in barbed wire

Rescue 1122 relieves cat trapped in barbed wire

2 minutes ago
 Macron Unlikely to Make Kiev Fulfill Minsk Agreeme ..

Macron Unlikely to Make Kiev Fulfill Minsk Agreements - Italian Politician

19 minutes ago
 Govt to achieve export target by June 30: Razak Da ..

Govt to achieve export target by June 30: Razak Dawood

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>