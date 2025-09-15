Open Menu

Balochistan Fisheries Department To Launch Crackdown On Illegal Trawling

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) In a decisive move to safeguard marine ecosystems and protect the livelihoods of coastal communities, the Balochistan Fisheries Department has pledged to intensify efforts against illegal trawling along the province’s coastline.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, who has emphasized sustainable development and the welfare of local fishermen, said a news release.

Director General of Fisheries Balochistan, Atiqullah Khan, reaffirmed this commitment during a recent review visit of Gwadar’s coastal areas. Accompanied by a team of officials—including Assistant Director Shah Fahad Anwar, Marine Biologist Nematullah Zaheer, Inspector Abdul Basit, and Skipper Muhammad Yasin Khan assessed the extent of illegal trawling and received a comprehensive briefing on the issue.

Following the visit, the department resolved to take all necessary measures to curb unauthorized fishing practices and uphold the rights of local fishermen. The crackdown aims to preserve marine biodiversity and ensure the long-term sustainability of the region’s fishing industry.

This initiative is being carried out under the directives of Parliamentary Secretary Haji Barkat Rind and Secretary Fisheries Tariq Qamar Baloch. They have stressed the importance of protecting the economic interests of fishing communities and maintaining ecological balance in Balochistan’s coastal waters.

