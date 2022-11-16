UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Fisheries Dept Detains Illegal Trawler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Jiwani patrolling team of the Fisheries department of Balochistan on Wednesday detained a trawler and arrested 17 people on suspicion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

While talking to the newsmen, Director General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran said that strict action will be taken against those in violation of laws fishing in the coastal belt.

"As many as 17 people have been detained during the action of the fisheries department," he said, adding that the patrolling team is working day and night within its scope to keep eye on the illegal fishing.

Reiterating the government's resolve against the illegal trawlers, he said those involved in illegal fishing and in violation of laws would be taken to task.

