Balochistan Fisheries Dept To Construct 3 Jetties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan Fisheries Department has started working to construct three jetties in the coastal areas of the province

Talking to APP, an official of the Fisheries department said that the government has planned to construct three jetties at Kund Malir, Aurmara, Jiwani apart from various initiatives taken for the welfare of fishermen.

The initiative is a landmark to boost the fisheries business as there is only one landing facility for more than 10,000 fishing vessels and 88,000 fishermen, he added.

Under the initiative, modern techniques would be used to build the jetties in the coastal areas in order to promote the fishing business in the province.

"The province has the capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market," he said.

The government has already signed an agreement with the Turkish company to conduct a feasibility survey for the construction of jetties at Kund Malir, Aurmara, Jiwani under the Gwadar-Lasbela Livelihood Support Project (GLLSP).

Under this agreement, the Turkish engineering company would provide technical and construction support to develop jetties on modern lines for promoting the fisheries industry of Balochistan.

He said the roads and other infrastructure were also being upgraded for easy access of the local fishermen to the port for transferring fish to the markets.

The official said the provincial government has also decided to provide basic facilities to the fishermen and other people associated with the fisheries.

"The government will take more steps to save the fishermen's livelihood and life", he ensured adding the department should complete the land requisition process soon to establish more jetties in the coastal areas.��The Balochistan government was making serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt soon as the province possessed a plethora of tourist attractions along the 750-kilometer coastal belt.

