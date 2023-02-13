UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Fisheries, Ocean Venture Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Balochistan fisheries, Ocean Venture sign MoU

The Fisheries department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ocean Venture, a private enterprise

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The Fisheries department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ocean Venture, a private enterprise.

In the presence of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Secretary Fisheries Kazim Jatoi and CEO Ocean Venture signed the MoU.

A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said that Ocean Venture Private Limited would invest "US$ 50 million in Balochistan's fisheries sector".

The company will set up a fish processing facility at Damb/Gadani and purchase 05 long liners and 05 mesopelagic vessels.

Besides, OV Pvt. Ltd. will establish a facility for the direct transportation of crustaceans.

A total of 600�700 jobs will be created, out of which 60% will be given to the local people of Balochistan.

It may be recalled that this is the first private-sector investment in the Balochistan Fisheries sector. The introduction of modern methods will help moderate fish harvesting techniques in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Company Enterprise Jatoi May Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

13 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

13 minutes ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

13 minutes ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

13 minutes ago
 Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Par ..

Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests - R ..

13 minutes ago
 IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of ..

IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of Right to Participate in Compet ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.