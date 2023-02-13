Balochistan Fisheries, Ocean Venture Sign MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 07:03 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The Fisheries department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ocean Venture, a private enterprise.
In the presence of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Secretary Fisheries Kazim Jatoi and CEO Ocean Venture signed the MoU.
A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said that Ocean Venture Private Limited would invest "US$ 50 million in Balochistan's fisheries sector".
The company will set up a fish processing facility at Damb/Gadani and purchase 05 long liners and 05 mesopelagic vessels.
Besides, OV Pvt. Ltd. will establish a facility for the direct transportation of crustaceans.
A total of 600�700 jobs will be created, out of which 60% will be given to the local people of Balochistan.
It may be recalled that this is the first private-sector investment in the Balochistan Fisheries sector. The introduction of modern methods will help moderate fish harvesting techniques in the province.