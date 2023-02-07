Balochistan fishries department seized trawlers involved in illegal fishing

UrduPoint.com

The Balochistan Fishries department has seized trawlers involved in illegal fishing at the marine boundaries of the province

In a joint venture of Coast Guards and Fishries department, the progress has been made in curbing illegal fishing trawlers in the Gwadar's marine area, a senior officers of the department said.

He said the Balochistan government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters.

The official said: "Gwadar district administration, fisheries department and security agencies are taking strong measures against trawling to bring illegal trawling to zero in future to curb the activity.

" CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the authorities concerns to curb illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters.

The Directorate General (DG) Fisheries have also taken measures to resolve the problems being faced by the local fishermen.

The patrolling teams are on round the clock patrolling in all stations under the zero tolerance policy for curbing illegal trawling in the provincial marine limits.

The issue of trawlers has been going on for a long time and there was a massive protest held by local fishermen in Gwadar against illegal trawlers.

