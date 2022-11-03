QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Food and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai on Thursday inaugurated the newly built scientific laboratory of the authority.

He also inaugurated Free Milk Testing Service in BFA for the public.

Secretary Finance Ayaz Mandokhail, Secretary Finance Qambar Dashti and DG BFA also attended the opening ceremony.

"BFA Test Laboratory is the first modern scientific lab of its kind in Balochistan," Balochistan Food Minister Zamark Khan Achakzai said adding that modern equipment had been installed to test the quality of various items.

He noted that the mission of providing healthy food could be carried forward in a more effective manner with the opening of the laboratory.

Free milk testing service and mobile awareness messages would yield positive results in achieving hygienic food, he added.

"The series of measures will continue to increase the scope of the institution and make it more effective.

Earlier, DG BFA Naeem Bazai briefed the participants on various issues including scientific lab and testing service.