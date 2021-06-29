Balochistan food deptt officers convicted in millions of rupee embezzlement

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Quetta Accountability Court (AC) has sentenced Assistant Director Food Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Mengal and Assistant Food Controller Ameer Bakhsh Khosa to a total of 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100 million for causing loss to the national exchequer in millions of rupees.

Quetta Accountability Court Judge Allah Dad Roshan announced the verdict in the light of NAB Balochistan's investigation and irrefutable evidence against the accused, said NAB press release issued here on Tuesday.

NAB Special Prosecutor Rashid Zeb Golra pursued the case. NAB's investigation into the massive embezzlement in the food department revealed that the accused Assistant Director Food Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Mengal, as Project Director District Jaffarabad, Naseerabad and Jhal Magsi, purchased thousands of wheat bags from various PRC centers only to the extent of papers.

Records and field visits of the Food Department warehouse made it clear that the accused Saeed Ahmed Mengal and Ameer Bakhsh Khosa neither purchased wheat bags from PRC centers nor deposited them in the Food Department warehouse. Thus, through personal gain and corruption, the accused caused millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

NAB Balochistan has completed the investigation against the accused submitted the reference to the accountability court.

The Accountability Court of Quetta has sentenced both the accused to imprisonment and fine.