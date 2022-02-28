Balochistan food officer imposed Rs 8.95 mln fine for graft

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Accountability Court of Quetta on Monday sentenced the food officer to 11 months in prisons and imposed a fine of Rs 8.95 million for embezzlement in food godown.

As per verdict announced by the Accountability court, Assistant Food Controller, and incharge PRC Lasbela, Hub Anwar Qsmbrani is convicted and sentenced to suffer 11 months and fine of Rs 8.95 Million with benefit of section 382 Cr.Pc ( Lenient view was taken in view of health condition of accused as he is at advance stage of cancer).

Accountability Court 1 Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani announced the verdict in the light of irrefutable evidences gathered by the NAB Balochsitan against the accused.

Senior Prosecutor NAB Zameer Ahmed Chalgari represented NAB Balochsitan.   As per investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan, the Assistant Food Controller being in charge at PRC Hub, district Lasbella was involved in embezzlement of government wheat worth million of rupee.

In case of default in fine amount, the same can be realized by disposing of his properties, if any, by NAB.

It may be mentioned here that it is sixth such verdict against the accused by the honourable Accountability Court within span of last few months.

