Balochistan four cabinet members withdraw their resignation

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) Balochistan Cabinet’s four members withdrew their resignations, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources said that Senator Ahmed Khan played a vital role in the withdrawal of resignations of cabinet members.

Four ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) cabinet members including Provincial Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Minister for PHE Noor Muhammad Dumar, Advisor to CM on Forests Sardar Masood Khan and Adviser to CM on Industries Muhammad Khan had resigned from their ministries, without assigning any reason.

Senator Ahmed Khan, the sources said, resolved their differences with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Following his efforts, the ministers withdrew their resignations.