Balochistan Gears Up Measures To Prevent Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

Balochistan government has geared up measures to prevent profiteers from exploiting general people and to control price hike in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has geared up measures to prevent profiteers from exploiting general people and to control price hike in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the government was taking strict action against the shopkeepers and traders on hoarding to ensure the supply of essential items at fixed prices.

The Balochistan Chief Secretary has directed the Commissioners to take strict measures to provide relief to the people and warned that self-inflicted inflation would not be tolerated.

He said the strict action should be taken against profiteers, adding that the government had already set up proper price control committees at district level and they were charging fines to the violators of official price list.

The Balochistan government has made it mandatory for all the vendors to display the price list issued by the provincial government on their shops. The spokesperson requested the citizens to demand price list from the shopkeeper before buying any good and pay according to the list as the price control authorities had been updating the lists after every three months.

