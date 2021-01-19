Balochistan gets 1026 more doctors for expanding healthcare facilities

The Balochistan Health Department working on a war footing has issued orders of recruitment of over 1,026 doctors, to address the critical shortage of medical staff and provide maximum healthcare cover to the people of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan Health Department working on a war footing has issued orders of recruitment of over 1,026 doctors, to address the critical shortage of medical staff and provide maximum healthcare cover to the people of the province.

According to details, 496 of the new inductees have been inducted as medical officers, 382 lady medical officers, and 148 dental surgeons.

Eight District Headquarters (DHQs) have been declared as teaching and Post Graduate Medical Institutes (PGMI).

Over 250 FCPS/MCPS qualified doctors have also been selected and will be posted in 11 teachings hospitals and PGMI.