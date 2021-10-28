UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Gets 31 New Colleges Of Various Educational Levels

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Balochistan gets 31 new colleges of various educational levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan has successfully established 31 new colleges of various educational levels for both girls and boys to ensure easy higher education in the far-flung areas of the province.

The new colleges has been established in different districts of the province with cost of Rs2,755 million during the last three year.

According to official source, as many as 33 Buses have been also provided to girls colleges to ensure safe and free transport facility to the female students in the province.

The government has also ensured availability of missing facilities to provide quality education with easy accessibility to the young generation of the province.

The government would also establish 10 additional colleges in Quetta district to ensure enhanced education facilities to the youth of the province on modern lines.

The government had upgraded 45 inter colleges to degree level at the cost of Rs 1,970 million to ensure higher education facilities to the students in their nearest areas.

The Girls Cadet College Turbat is going to be functional next year as the development work on the project neared completion.

The government has also approved the recruitment of 130 staffers for the college, whereas classes in the college would be started from 2022, he added.

Moreover, the Balochistan government has also initiated efforts to establish Girls Cadet College in Quetta to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment.

The government decided to establish boarding schools for boys as well in every district of the province at a cost of Rs10 billion to provide modern quality education to the youth and prepare them for future challenges.

Besides, best educational environment, the official added that well equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in these boarding schools.

To provide best educational facilities to the youth of far-flung areas of the province, the government would establish girls boarding schools in Loralai and Turbat districts.

