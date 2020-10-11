UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Gets Gender Equality, Women Empowerment Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Balochistan gets gender equality, women empowerment policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Cabinet has okayed the 'Balochistan Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Policy 2020-2024' to ensure provision of equal rights to the women.

The policy would ensure inclusion of the women in the provincial and national development by providing them equal opportunities in socio-political and spheres, said an official of the Balochistan government.

Under the policy, he said the role of women in sports, socio-economic development and politics would be highlighted at provincial and national level.

It also aimed to provide social protection to them by ensuring provision of their legal rights, he added.

He said the policy was formulated after bringing some changes in the Women Empowerment Policy 2013.

The official said the Balochistan government had allocated huge budget for the establishment of various projects to empower and facilitate women, enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The official said that the government will also initiate the construction of Women Business Incubation Centre in Quetta with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

He said the government was introducing women endowment funds in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them self sufficient. The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, he said, and added that as a nation we cannot succeed unless we empower women.

According to the official, the government has also established baby care centres in the province.

"It is quite evident that economic and social initiatives have helped reduce gender disparity. No country can be developed without empowering its women," the official added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Sports Business Budget Women Market Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

3 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

3 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.