Balochistan Gov Launches Technical, Vocational Education Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 10:37 PM

The provincial government through the Balochistan Public-Private Partnership Authority (BPPPA) and the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) signed its first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The provincial government through the Balochistan Public-Private Partnership Authority (BPPPA) and the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) signed its first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday with Taaleem Foundation in association with The Hunar Foundation and Management and Development Centre at Balochistan House, Islamabad.

The signing ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the BPPPA, BTEVTA, Taaleem Foundation, The Hunar Foundation, and Management and Development Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili who was the chief guest praised the partnership as a significant step towards improving the skills and employability of the youth in the province.

He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting economic development and improving the lives of people in the province.

The concession agreement aims to boost technical education and vocational training in Balochistan, with a focus on 22 trades (including 5 trades for female trainees) and major trades, including Construction, Mining, Digital literacy, Entrepreneurship, Agriculture/livestock, and Alternate energy (Solar and Electric Vehicles).

The agreement will enable over 4000 students to receive industry linkages, national and international certification, and dual diploma programs with Chinese institutes through Tang Pakistan.

Students will also benefit from on-job training and certification, performance-based stipends, and competency-based training, leading to better employability and self-employment opportunities.

The signing ceremony was a significant milestone for Balochistan's public-private partnership initiatives and highlighted the importance of collaboration in promoting economic development and improving the lives of people in the province.

"We are thrilled to have signed this PPP agreement with Taaleem Foundation, The Hunar Foundation, and Management and Development Center. This partnership will provide high-quality technical education and vocational training to the people of Balochistan, and contribute to the economic development of the province," said Secretary Labour and Manpower, Balochistan Tariq Qamar.

"Today's agreement is an important milestone in the development of the public-private partnership framework in the province. We are excited to commence our PPP projects model with education by signing the concession agreement with Taaleem Foundation, The Hunar Foundation, and Management Development Center.

This project will serve to prepare skilled human resources who will contribute towards the economic development of the province," said Dr Faisal Khan, CEO of BPPPA.

"We are delighted to be part of this landmark public-private partnership in Balochistan, which will revolutionize technical education and vocational training in the province. Our partnership with BPPPA, BTEVTA, and other stakeholders will provide high-quality training, industry linkages, and certification to students, enabling them to excel in their careers and contribute to the economic development of the province," said Dr Zafar Iqbal Qadir, Chairman Taaleem Foundation (TF) on behalf of TF, The Hunar Foundation and MDC

