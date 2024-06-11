Balochistan Government All Set To Revamp Health Sector On Modern Lines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Balochistan government is all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide the latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to ensure the best healthcare facilities for the local people.
As per Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, the Balochistan government appointed 34 doctors and a health sector reform unit was established for governance and institutional reforms, legal framework, and quality assurance in the health sector of Balochistan.
A historic milestone for the people of the province this year was that the state Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan and health care facility were launched by the government.
Moreover, the Balochistan Health Care Commission started its operation.
The independent monitoring unit was established in the province for transparency and accountability in the health care system as well sas to strengthen disaster preparedness and enable data-driven decisions through the Health Management Information System (HMIS).
This initiative aims to revolutionize the healthcare sector in the province.
By introducing HMIS, the department is demonstrating its commitment to addressing the pressing needs of the healthcare system, promoting transparency, and improving patient care.
