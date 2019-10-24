Balochistan government fails to control hunting of migratory birds, wildlife

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has failed to take concrete steps to control hunting of migratory birds and wildlife species under the Wildlife Act 2014.

According to Umar Goagzai, a wildlife lover in Balochistan said wildlife in the province was in serious danger and it required special measures by the government to curb poaching of endangered wildlife species.

Balochistan has rich biodiversity and natural heritage, especially wildlife that has unfortunately facing threat mainly due to human activities and adverse weather conditions, he added.

Goagzai said the wildlife of Balochistan was in danger due to increasing population, deforestation, climatic changes, drought and unbridled hunting resulting wild animals and birds to migrate from the province.

He said that the government under the Wildlife Act 2014 has to formulate enabling policy and managing wildlife parks, captive breeding facilities, aviaries, zoological gardens, zoological museums, environmental education centres, rescue centres and other facilities. There has been not a single structure developed under the said law which had further deteriorated the wildlife situation, he noted.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Wildlife Conservator Sharif Baloch said the government was taking extensive measures despite issues to save wildlife and educate the masses regarding wildlife and nature conservation.

The migratory birds such as Siberian Crane, migrate from Siberia to Balochistan due to moderate weather in March and go back in October every year.

The migratory birds destination in the province is Dalbandin, Zangi Nawar and Zhob.

He said the migratory birds face many challenges in Balochistan as most of the people ruthlessly hunt the birds, especially Chukar.

The provincial government is taking measures to control birds and wildlife animals hunting under its policy titled Wildlife Act 2014, he said.

Sharif said the wildlife department has deployed a total of 3,000 persons to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province.

Balochistan once used to be known as a hub of wild animals such as Suleman Markhor, Chiltan Markhor, Indian Gazelle, Persian Gazelle, Leopard, Caracal, Pallas's Cat, Wolf, Balochistan Black Bear, Chiltan Wild Goat, and Sand Cat. All kinds of animals and birds used to be visible in parks like Hazarganji Chiltan National Park, Hangol National Park and Akara National Park.

But now only a few species of birds and animals can be found due to prevailing drought and serious climatic issues, deforestation and hunting in the province.

Environment expert Sanaullah Nasar said all stakeholders including government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), educational institutions should come up with a feasible plan to protect migratory birds and animals.

He urged the provincial wildlife department to conduct a survey which is not conducted since1998 to know how many species are living in the province and it should resolve the issues being face by migratory birds and animals.