Balochistan government initiates multiple agro projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government of Balochistan initiated work on multiple agro projects with the aim to enhance the production in the province through modern technologies.

An official of the Balochistan government while talking to the APP on Tuesday said that the government started training programmes for farmers and landowners of the province on modern farming methods.

He said the projects including, use of modern technology for water conservation, promotion of tunnel farming, strengthening of the Agricultural Department's research laboratories, promotion of research and development and improvement through registration and certification of new varieties of wheat, rice, barley and vegetables were underway.

"Around 27 previous agriculture projects were under way at the cost of Rs 37,212 million, while 16 new ones having estimated cost of Rs 2,905 million were undertaken during the current year. Eight ongoing and 10 new projects would be completed during the current year," he added.

Referring to the Katchi Canal Command Area Development Project, he said 37,877 acres of land connected to one to 10 distribution would be made cultivable under phase-I of the project costing Rs 1,670 million while under Part-B of Phase-I some 15 distribution would be built at the cost of Rs 550 million.

The official said a 1,000 ton capacity date processing plant and cold storage in Panjgur costing Rs 400 million was near completion.