Balochistan Government Initiates Women Empowerment Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:18 PM

Balochistan government had initiated a comprehensive programme for women empowerment besides protecting their rights and social security in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government had initiated a comprehensive programme for women empowerment besides protecting their rights and social security in the province.

The provincial government had planned to set up first ever women Bazar at Quetta for generating business opportunities for women and as a platform for them to sell their handmade products, said the official source while sharing the two year performance of Balochistan government.

The official said that Balochistan government had allocated Rs 1.872 billion in the last year budget for establishment of various projects to empower and facilitate women enabling them to play role for the development of province.

Under the programme, Rs 600 million has been earmarked to build hostels at each divisional headquarter of the province to provide safe residence for working women, he added.

The official said that the government will also initiate the construction of Women Business Incubation Centre at Quetta with�the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The government has also initiated training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in this business activity. The training sessions, he said will help youth creating space in the current cut-throat business environment.

����������� He said the government was introducing women endowment fund in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them self sufficient.

The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, he said and added that as a nation we could not succeed unless we empower women.

���������� Effective legislation was being enacted to empower women and the inheritance bill has already been passed for giving share to women in inheritance, he added.

He said that the government has established Baby Care Centres at the province.

The official said it was quite evident that economic and social initiatives had helped in improving progress for eliminating gender disparity. "No country can be developed without empowering its women," he added.

