Balochistan government kick starts restructuring of eduction sector: Lehri

Balochistan government has initiated measures for restructuring the existing service rules of administrative employees of the education sector in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has initiated measures for restructuring the existing service rules of administrative employees of the education sector in the province.

These remarks were made by Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan on Secondary Education Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said that the Balochistan government had made service structure for the promotion of senior employees of education department whereas the teachers would be promoted after the preparation of final lists.

"The government is working to implement the 20 percent promotion quota of the teachers. The procedural work is in progress to separate the cadres of teaching and administrative staff to restrict teachers to teaching," he informed.

On the decision of Balochistan High Court, he said that all the junior officers had been removed from the executive positions.

The government had implemented the policy of right man for the right job and also prevented the appointment of teaching staff on non-teaching positions, Lehri said.

The government was utilizing all the resources for the welfare of employees at its disposal to develop the education sector on modern lines, he added.

The development work in education department was aimed at improving the sector with proper facilities in place including quality furniture, sports and science equipment and other basic facilities in public schools of the province.

Initially, the government had started work to provide water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities to more than 1,200 schools of the province.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province. "Under the policy of Chief Minister Balochistan, the government would establish 186 shelter schools in the province", he added.

He said the government had been working to create 6,000 jobs in education department, adding that in this regard, effective system of check and balance was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

The official said it was the previous governments who recruited people on favouritism basis, had been proved as a burden for the province. "Nepotism in such important sector of education would ruin the future of coming generations," Lehri added.

However, the present government was implementing effective and integrated education strategies in the province, he said, adding, reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve literacy rate in the province in order to produce energetic and hardworking youth in the society.

He said zero tolerance had been adopted against the ghost employees whereas strict action was being taken against the absentees.

He said the teachers were also being asked to provide informal education to the children in far-flung areas of the province.