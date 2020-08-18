Balochistan government makes extensive efforts to serve peoples

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has launched a telemedicine initiative in the province and has started a pilot project for ensuring quality health care facilities to people.

"Initially, the telemedicine programme has been started in four districts of the province with the cost of 50 million which would be expanded across the province," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman of Balochistan government said while sharing the two year performance of Balochistan government.

The Balochistan government has procured 0.4 million begs of wheat this year and has decided for purchasing one million wheat bags from the provincial food department to provide the commodity on subsidies prices to its masses.

Shahwani said that the incumbent government had established first ever rescue authority in order to provide proper first aid and ambulance facility during emergencies.

Balochistan government has constructed 14 Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents.

He said the provincial government had established up these emergency response centers along the highways in the first phase of the project.

"The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centers along every highway in the province," he said.

His government had prepared the Gwadar Master Plan with the consensuses of all the stakeholders, including the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and the local parliamentarians.

Under the Gwadar Master Plan, he said, the local population would not be dislocated as the old city would also be developed.

Shahwani said "presently Balochistan was totally different from the last decade, with 70 percent improved law and order situation.

'His government was bringing reforms in the Levies force to ensure security and protection to people" he added.

Balochistan government was planning to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner, he added.

The Balochistan government has increased health budget in the current financial year by 32 percent form Rs 23.981 to Rs 31.405 improve the vital sector in the province.

According to Shahwani, an amount of Rs 7.050 billion has been earmarked for health sector development of the province in the current fiscal year.

He said that the government had to expedite the construction work of Naulong dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi district which was the first hydel dam of the province to generate 5.5 megawatts electricity and irrigate 40,000 acres land.

He said, "The government will spend an amount of Rs 6.5 billion for the construction of small dams to preserve rain water as the entire province was dependent on ground water." He said the government had also planned to build dam on the area of Shaghzai, Gwadar to resolve water issue in the area.

The plan to build dam on Bolan River was also under consideration to conserve water being dumped aimlessly with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, he added.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, he said the government had spent Rs 250 million on the development and expansion of command area of Kachhi canal to achieve the goal of irrigating more land of the province.

Balochistan government has suspended 113 doctors across the province due to their continued absence from duty, the spokesman said.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that more than 1400 new schemes had been completed in such a short span of time which shows government seriousness towards development of the province," he noted.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to promote culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy first time in the provincial history.

The provincial government had also allocated Rs 200 million to protect the centuries old heritage and civilizations of Mehrgarh, Mir Chakra's Fort, Shahi Tump-Makran Civilization, Kech valley and other archaic heritage sites.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 100 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme for the up scaling of tourist spots at Shuban Valley to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

He said more than 20,000 antiques had been brought back from the Sindh to Balochistan while state of the art museum had also been established in Quetta.