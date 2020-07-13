Balochistan government mulls revising master plan of Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government was planning to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

The provincial capital lacked planning for urbanisation and was also dotted with unauthorised constructions.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reviewed the progress on the revision of master plan of Quetta and master planning of 30 other towns of the province while chairing a meeting here on Monday.

The Urban Planning and Development Secretary informed the meeting that the ongoing tendering process for the services of consultant for revising Quetta Master Plan would be completed by end of this month.

The meeting expressed concern over the situation arising out of construction of commercial buildings in residential areas in Quetta city.

In this regard, it was decided to amend the relevant rules and regulations of the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta and the Quetta Development Authority.

An immediate ban was imposed on the transfer of residential plots to commercial in the city.

The meeting has also banned the new construction on roads being constructed under Quetta package including Sariab, Qambrani, Nawan Kali, Sabzal, Radio Pakistan, Nawan Kali Bypass, Hanna, Joint Road, Prince Road and Patel Road.

The Commissioner Quetta Division has been tasked to implement the ban.

In this regard, a committee headed by the Secretary Local government has also been formed to formulate rules and regulations for construction of commercial buildings and land zoning of new roads.

The meeting also took stern notice of the construction of commercial buildings and plazas in Quetta city in violation of the building code and directed the concerned agencies to take action against such buildings.

The chief minister directed immediate implementation of the planning of Quetta Master Plan and other 30 towns of the province.