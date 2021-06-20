Balochistan government presents ideal budget 2021-22: Subia Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party Women's Wing leader and former provincial minister Subia Karan Kabzai congratulated Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and provincial finance minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on presenting an ideal budget for the next financial year 2021-22.

In a statement here on Sunday she said a huge amount of money had been allocated for safe drinking water, law and order and other sectors. "The opposition not only trampled on the historical and glorious traditions of the province during the protest on the occasion of the budget session but also dismantled the democratic traditions", she noted.

Subia Karan Kabzai said that the coalition government of Balochistan Awami Party under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had taken up the task of development and prosperity of the province next financial year.

She explained that in the budget of 2021-22, Rs. 346 billion had been earmarked for development programs which would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the province and help in providing education, health, clean drinking water and other basic amenities to the people.

She said that the proposal during the budget meeting violated the positive traditions of the province in the protest by opposition leaders who had tried to attack the provincial ministers and members of the assembly including the Chief Minister, which was condemnable act.