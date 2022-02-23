UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Government Promote Over 1400 Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Balochistan government promote over 1400 teachers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan government on Wednesday approved promotion of over 1400 teachers awaiting their promotion for last couple of years, handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said.

It read that a Provincial Promotion Board, Chief Secretary Balochsitan Mathar Niaz Rana in chair gave approval for the promotion of 848 SSTs Male to the posts of Headmasters and Subject Specialists while promotion board also accorded approval to promote as many as 603 SST female to the posts of Headmistress and Subject Specialists.

Related Topics

Balochistan Male Government

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

13 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>