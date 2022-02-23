Balochistan government promote over 1400 teachers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan government on Wednesday approved promotion of over 1400 teachers awaiting their promotion for last couple of years, handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said.

It read that a Provincial Promotion Board, Chief Secretary Balochsitan Mathar Niaz Rana in chair gave approval for the promotion of 848 SSTs Male to the posts of Headmasters and Subject Specialists while promotion board also accorded approval to promote as many as 603 SST female to the posts of Headmistress and Subject Specialists.