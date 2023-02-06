Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah expresses grief on loss of lives caused by tremor in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday expressed her heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of lives caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

She said the people of Pakistan were with their Turkish brothers in this difficult time.

Turkey and Pakistan had always stood by each other's side in every difficult time, she added.

Our sympathies and best wishes are with the people of Turkey and Syria, she said.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear these irreparable losses with fortitude.