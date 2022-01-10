Balochistan government to establish Trauma Centers alongside Quetta-Karachi highway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan government on Monday decided to establish Trauma Centers alongside Quetta-Karachi highway which would be fully equipped with latest technology and devices to provide best medical treatment to the injured people during road accidents

The Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the health care department to prepare the PC-I of the project on immediately basis.

The Transport and Civil Works departments should assist the Health department in developing the project concept.

To provide treatment in emergency situations, the CM directed to appoint surgeons and medical staff along with all modern equipment to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highway.

The injured patients would be given timely and high quality treatment after establishment of the Centers, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of increased road traffic accidents on the highway.

The government had already established 18 Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERCs) alongside the national highways in the province, he added.

The government has planned to expand the programme across the province by establishing more centers alongside the highways to provide medical treatment to the travelers and rescue in case of emergency.

According to official, MERC has responded to a large number of accidents along the highways whereas the injured people were provided treatment.

The source said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.

