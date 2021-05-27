Balochistan government to install solar energy system in various public sector institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan government has planned to install solar energy system in various government departments including health, education, agriculture among others in the next financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has planned to install solar energy system in various government departments including health, education, agriculture among others in the next financial year 2021-22.

The installation of solar energy system in Primary healthcare centers in areas which were not connected to the national grid would be done in the next public sector development programme, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

The newly established Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERCs) at the highways of the province would also be connected with solar energy sources, he added.

He said the project of installation of solar street lights in the main cities of the province was also under consideration.

The Balochistan government was working to provide solar system to Mosques and public places of the province, he added.

The chief minister has also directed to make sure conversion over solar energy of off-grid high schools in the hot areas of the province.

The government would also create technical posts for the project.

The government was working to convert water Tube-wells on solar technology in the province in order to save energy, besides enhancing water supply in the area.

Balochistan government has been planning to launch small scale power projects under Roshan Balochistan programme which would be handed over to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The energy generated from the small scale power projects could be used for street lights and water supply tube wells, he told.

Under Roshan Balochistan programme, power supply projects would be formulated at a specific location in off-grid areas which would benefit the people of the far-flung area.

In the renewable energy projects of 2021-22, the provision of solar energy system to 10,000 homes of poor people and the installation of 500 MW wind plants has also been planned under the initiative of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He added that the land acquisition for establishment of energy park projects was underway in the province.

Around 5,000 acres land in Sibi, 10,000 acres for wind Energy Park in Nokondi, 2,000 acres for Qila Saifullah Solar Energy Park and Mastung, One thousand acres of land was being acquired for solar energy parks in Pishin, Khuzdar, Loralai, Panjgur and Lasbela districts, he added.